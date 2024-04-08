Inter-state ATM hacker arrested in Bihar's Gaya
A 24-year-old man who used to allegedly hack ATMs was arrested in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday, police said.
He was arrested on the basis of a complaint launched by the Marar branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, they said.
The man, identified as Chandan Kumar of Fatehpur in Gaya, allegedly used to open the slot in which ATM cards are inserted and install a device that read the PIN of customers, they added.
He then used the PIN to withdraw money from their bank accounts, police said.
Tools used for such hacking were seized from him, they said.
Chandan was also wanted in several police cases lodged across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police said.
