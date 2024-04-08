Cong MLA grilled for over six hours by ED sleuths

Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad was grilled by ED officials on Monday for more than six hours in an alleged money laundering case.

Prasad entered the ED office here at 2.30 pm and left around 9 pm, officials said.

''Most of the questions were related to the electronic devices which were seized from her,'' Prasad told reporters outside the federal agency's office.

The Barkagaon MLA said she has been asked by the agency to appear again on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old MLA had been initially asked to depose before the ED on April 4 to record her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said. But, the MLA did not turn up citing medical issues. Her father and former minister Yogendra Sao had told reporters that Prasad sought time over medical grounds.

Sao had faced ED questioning for two consecutive days on April 3 and 4 in an investigation linked to alleged extortion and land-grabbing cases.

Before visiting the ED office, Prasad released her maiden Nagpuri video song 'Jiya Harsaye' on occasion of upcoming Sarhul, one of the biggest festivals of tribals. Sarhul will be celebrated across Jharkhand on April 11. The MLA sang the song and acted in the music video.

Over ED summons, she told reporters during the song launch, ''This is not for the first time. I have been facing challenges since childhood, but I believe that truth will prevail at the end.'' The premises of Prasad, Sao and others were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March in connection with the agency's probe related to alleged extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

The ED had said, ''Unexplained cash amounting to about Rs 35 lakh, digital devices, fake stamps of circle offices, banks, etc, and incriminating documents were seized''.

Records related to illegal sand mining in Jharkhand were also seized during the raids, the agency said.

