UP: Boatmen give strike call against introduction of cruise service in Vrindavan

Hundreds of boatmen belonging to the Nishad community have given a strike call against the introduction of a cruise service from Vrindavan's Jugal Ghat in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The boatmen presented a memorandum to Mathura MP Hema Malini at her Omex City residence here on Monday. The actress-turned-politician, who has been renominated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mathura constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, assured the boatmen that she would take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

''I will talk to the district administration and see how a balance can be maintained between the interest of the Nishad community and the voyage of the cruise,'' the MP said.

She added that the delegation of the boatmen has been assured that their work will not be affected.

''They (administration) want the cruise to sail from the Devarha Ghat to Gokul as an alternative route,'' boatmen Rajendra Nishad and Gulab Singh said.

Another boatman, Murti Nishad, said it is the question of the livelihood of around 12,000 members of the Nishad community.

Two 60-year-old women from Haryana -- Munni and Shakuntala -- were fished out from deep water at Vrindavan's Chir Ghat on Monday, boatman Birpal said.

With the introduction of the cruise service, pilgrims will be deprived of such free rescue facilities, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)