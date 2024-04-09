Left Menu

Amnesty International urges Israel to return body of ailing Palestinian who died in custody

The IPS has previously said that all prisoners in its custody are detained "according to the provisions of the law". An Israeli court sentenced Daqqa to life imprisonment in 1987 after convicting him of leading a group that abducted and killed Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam, an accusation Daqqa denied, Amnesty said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-04-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 02:22 IST
Amnesty International urges Israel to return body of ailing Palestinian who died in custody
  • Country:
  • Israel

Amnesty International on Monday said Israel must release the body of Palestinian Walid Daqqa, who died a day earlier in Israeli custody after a long battle with cancer. "It is heart-wrenching that Walid Daqqah has died in Israeli custody despite the many calls for his urgent release on humanitarian grounds following his 2022 diagnosis with bone marrow cancer and the fact that he had already completed his original sentence," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director at Amnesty International.

"Israeli authorities must now return Walid Daqqah's body to his family without delay so that they could give him a peaceful and dignified burial and allow them to mourn his death without intimidation," Guevara-Rosas added. A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service (IPS) did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The IPS has previously said that all prisoners in its custody are detained "according to the provisions of the law".

An Israeli court sentenced Daqqa to life imprisonment in 1987 after convicting him of leading a group that abducted and killed Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam, an accusation Daqqa denied, Amnesty said. His conviction was based on British emergency regulations, which require a lower standard of proof than Israeli criminal law, the rights group said. The 62-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel is survived by his wife, Sanaa Salameh, and 4-year-old daughter Milad, who was conceived using Daqqa's smuggled sperm after Israeli authorities denied him conjugal visits, Salameh has said.

Daqqa was due to be released last year after completing a 37-year sentence but a court ruling extended his jail term by two more years over accusations he provided mobile phones to other prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said. It said Daqqa was the 14th Palestinian political prisoner to die in Israeli custody over the past six months as a result of Israeli practices that include torture and medical neglect.

After news emerged of Daqqa's death on Sunday, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir lamented on social media that he had not faced the death penalty. On Monday, Ben-Gvir praised police for dismantling a mourning tent set up in Daqqa's hometown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024