Iran's Foreign Minister inaugurates new building for consular services in Damascus
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 02:40 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian inaugurated a new site for Iranian consular services in the Syrian capital on Monday, Syrian state media reported, in a building near the previous consulate flattened in an Israeli airstrike last week.
