Iran says any action against its interests will receive a severe response - ISNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:03 IST
Iran will respond to any action against its interests, President Ebrahim Raisi told the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Student News Agency, a day after Israel said it will respond to Tehran's weekend drone and missile attack.
