Kerala police crack down on false propaganda about EVMs, register 12 cases
Kerala police have registered 12 cases throughout the state for spreading false propaganda about fake EVMs ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Two cases each reported in Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur cities. State-level social media monitoring teams are working to combat misinformation and monitor social media platforms to prevent the spread of false information.
The Kerala police on Tuesday said a total of 12 cases have been registered throughout the state for disseminating false propaganda alleging that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the Lok Sabha polls are fake.
Among these cases, two have been reported in Malappuram district, and two each in Ernakulam and Thrissur cities.
Additionally, one case each has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Idukki districts, the police said in a Facebook post.
It said that state-level social media monitoring teams of Kerala police have escalated their efforts to combat the spread of false information aimed at misleading the public and sowing discord.
As part of this initiative, vigilant monitoring of various social media platforms has been intensified, the police added.
