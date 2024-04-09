Left Menu

Telangana mourns the loss of Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, aged 60, passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. He was serving as the Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock and conveyed his sympathies to the grieving family. Ratan had a long and distinguished career in the police department.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:21 IST
Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here, official sources said.

Ratan, an IPS officer of 1991 batch, aged about 60, was serving as Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of Ratan, an official release said.

The chief minister conveyed deep sympathies to the grieving family members, it said.

Ratan, headed the vigilance and enforcement inquiry, appointed by the state government on the Medigadda barrage (of Kaleshwaram project).

During his stint, the IPS officer worked as Karimnagar Superintendent of Police, Director General of State Fire Services, Inspector General to Hyderabad Region, and Police Housing Corporation MD, the release said.

Revanth Reddy remembered the remarkable services rendered by the departed IPS officer to the police department in the state for a long time. The chief minister said that Telangana society will remember the senior police official who performed the duties efficiently and honestly.

