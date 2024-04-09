China communist party politburo member Zhao to lead delegation to North Korea

A Chinese government and communist party delegation led by Zhao Leji, a senior party official, will pay an official goodwill visit to North Korea, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

China's foreign ministry also announced Zhao's visit that will take place from Thursday to Saturday. The visit by Zhao, a member of the powerful Political Bureau Standing Committee of the Chinese communist party, comes as Pyongyang seeks to expand diplomatic exchanges with its main political ally after lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

