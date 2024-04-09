Swiss government to analyze Strasbourg court climate ruling

The Swiss government said on Tuesday it will analyze the ruling made by the European Court of Human Rights in favour of a group of elderly Swiss women who argued their government's inadequate efforts to combat climate change put them at risk.

The Federal Office of Justice, which represents the Swiss government at the court, has taken note of the ruling, the government said, adding: "Together with the authorities concerned, we will now analyze the extensive judgment and review what measures Switzerland will take in the future."

