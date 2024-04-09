Left Menu

Ukraine struck Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, Ukrainian spy source says

Ukraine's military spy agency GUR struck a main production facility of a Russian aviation factory in Russia's Voronezh region, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters. Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two drones were downed over the region. The source said the 711th aviation repair plant in the town of Borisoglebsk was hit.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 18:28 IST
Ukraine struck Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, Ukrainian spy source says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine's military spy agency GUR struck a main production facility of a Russian aviation factory in Russia's Voronezh region, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two drones were downed over the region. The source said the 711th aviation repair plant in the town of Borisoglebsk was hit. It did not provide any details of the scale of the damage.

CCTV video verified by Reuters showed an explosion in the area of the facility on Tuesday. Reuters was able to confirm the location via matching street view and satellite imagery, as well as confirm the date from the timestamp. The town is at least 350 km away from the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the northeast.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks deep in Russia's territory, targeting military facilities and energy infrastructure that helps Moscow's war effort. It mostly uses various types of long-range domestically produced drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024