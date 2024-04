Ukraine struck Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, Ukrainian spy source says

Ukraine's military spy agency GUR struck a main production facility of a Russian aviation factory in Russia's Voronezh region, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two drones were downed over the region. The source said the 711th aviation repair plant in the town of Borisoglebsk was hit. It did not provide any details of the scale of the damage.

CCTV video verified by Reuters showed an explosion in the area of the facility on Tuesday. Reuters was able to confirm the location via matching street view and satellite imagery, as well as confirm the date from the timestamp. The town is at least 350 km away from the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the northeast.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks deep in Russia's territory, targeting military facilities and energy infrastructure that helps Moscow's war effort. It mostly uses various types of long-range domestically produced drones.

