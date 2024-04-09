NHRC issues notice to Gurugram authorities over toddler's manhole death

The National Human Rights Commission Tuesday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a report of the death of a two-year-old boy who fell into an uncovered manhole in Gurugram and sought action from authorities concerned.

The tragic incident occurred in Sihi village in Gurugram Sector 37 on April 3. The child, Pradeep Kumar, was playing near the tea stall of his father Bhagat Kumar when he fell into the manhole.

Taking cognisance of the report, the NHRC has issued notices to the Gurugram municipal commissioner and the police commissioner, seeking comprehensive reports within four weeks.

The commission emphasized the gravity of the situation, considering it a potential violation of human rights and deserving serious attention.

In its notices, the NHRC requested detailed information, including the current status of any FIR filed and whether any arrests have been made, in connection with the case.

Additionally, the commission sought clarification on whether any compensation has been provided to the family of the deceased.

