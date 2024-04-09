UN verifies sharp increase in civilian deaths, injuries in Ukraine in March

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has verified that at least 604 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine last month, a figure that amounts to a 20% increase from February, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

Russia fired over 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles at Ukraine in March alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)