Deputy President Mashatile highlights achievements made over past 30 years

Government has made significant strides in addressing socio-economic inequalities through social welfare programmes in housing, healthcare, education and social services.

“Over the past few decades, the South African government has taken significant steps to address historical injustices and strive towards achieving social cohesion and socio-economic empowerment for all its citizens,” said Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Tuesday.

The Deputy President was delivering a special public lecture on the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy at the invitation of the University of Johannesburg’s School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy, in partnership with the College of Business and Economics.

He also touched on the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) policies, which he believes have promoted economic transformation and ensured the marginalised become part of the mainstream economy.

To demonstrate government’s commitment to building an inclusive and growing economy, he said the state has raised R1.5 trillion in new investment commitments, of which over R500 billion has already flowed into the economy.

“We have made further strides in addressing load shedding, ensuring energy security, enhancing logistics systems, and improving ports and rail networks.”

In addition, the country’s second-in-command said government was on track to accelerate land redistribution. Black South Africans, he said, now own around 25% of farmland, while the state supported 1 000 industrialists in Black-owned firms.

However, despite these achievements, challenges remain in achieving a more inclusive and equitable society.

“The triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality, as well as corruption, continue to pose obstacles to the nation’s progress. In addressing these challenges, we are conscious that, as government, we must strengthen social compacts by working together with all sectors of society.”

Achievements

Deputy President Mashatile highlighted the achievements that have been made over the past 30 years.

These, according to the Deputy President, include investment in transport infrastructure such as the Gautrain, the Freeway Improvement Project and Bus Rapid Transport, the agricultural sector, the financial services sector as well as a thriving automotive sector.

He said infrastructure investment was key to the country’s growth and told guests that projects worth about R21.4 billion have been completed.

“I would like to see more young people and women-led businesses being involved in these projects because young people are the future of our country and women carry the hardest burden of communities.”

The Deputy President also took the time to acknowledge some of the challenges that the youth in the country face. “Hence, over the years, we have been investing in initiatives for the development of our youth and our future.”

Water and sanitation

In addition, he said government has decided to move with speed to professionalise the public sector.

“I would like to assure you and the people of our country that, as the government, we are committed to the delivery of quality services to our people.”

This includes dealing with increased water and sanitation issues, as well as the energy availability factor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Deputy President to lead a task team on the water crisis in the country, and one of the urgent priorities is to fix the ageing infrastructure.

“We have already started this work. Just this evening, we are meeting as the Water Task Team; on Friday we will be visiting eThekwini as well as other regions later on to engage with the province as to how best we can resolve the eminent water challenge.”

Since the announcement of the Water Task Team’s establishment, his office has received numerous requests from individuals seeking to assist and collaborate with the government.

He said the Department of Water and Sanitation has already allocated R10.1 billion to municipalities through the regional bulk infrastructure grant, R4.6 billion through the water services infrastructure grant, and R1.4 billion through the municipal recovery disaster grant to address water challenges.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)