Motor racing-Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole

Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday, the triple world champion joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed most of the morning practice after spinning out. Verstappen, winner of the first sprint race of year at the Chinese Grand Prix, will start from the front on Saturday after clocking the top time of one minute, 28.194 seconds around the steamy the Miami International Autodrome.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 03:22 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday, the triple world champion joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed most of the morning practice after spinning out.

Verstappen, winner of the first sprint race of year at the Chinese Grand Prix, will start from the front on Saturday after clocking the top time of one minute, 28.194 seconds around the steamy the Miami International Autodrome. Leclerc's morning practice session lasted just a little over three laps before he spun and came to a stop on the track bringing out the red flag.

But Monegasque made no mistakes in qualifying, splitting the Red Bulls with Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez going third fastest. RB's Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed his best qualifying effort of the year and will start fourth alongside the Spaniard ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season.

