US seeing technologies to support Russia coming from China, elsewhere, Blinken says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:18 IST
The U.S. is seeing technologies to support Russia's defense industrial base flowing from North Korea, Iran and China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that it is an area of particular concern for Washington and its allies in Europe.

Blinken, speaking to reporters after a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron at the State Department, said he discussed with his counterpart ways to prevent the transfers of weapons and material to Russia for use in Ukraine.

