Israel told US no date set for Rafah operation, Axios reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday that Israel had not yet set a date for its operation in Rafah, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the call.
