Left Menu

Russian Court Extends Prison Sentence for Navalny's Associate by 2 Years

Lilia Chanysheva, who used to head Navalnys office in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, was convicted on extremism charges, and Bashkortostans Supreme Court extended her sentence to a total of 9 12 years, her lawyer Ramil Gizatullin said on the messaging app Telegram.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 00:46 IST
Russian Court Extends Prison Sentence for Navalny's Associate by 2 Years
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A court in Russia on Tuesday added two more years to a 7 1/2 year prison term of a former associate of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest step in the Kremlin's yearslong crackdown on dissent. Lilia Chanysheva, who used to head Navalny's office in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, was convicted on extremism charges, and Bashkortostan's Supreme Court extended her sentence to a total of 9 1/2 years, her lawyer Ramil Gizatullin said on the messaging app Telegram. The hearing took place behind closed doors. The Kremlin's crackdown against opposition activists, independent journalists and government critics has intensified after Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than two years ago. Hundreds have faced criminal charges over protests and remarks condemning the war in Ukraine, and thousands have been fined or briefly jailed.

Chanysheva was convicted of calling for extremism, forming an extremist group and founding an organization that violates rights last summer. The charges against Chanysheva, who was arrested in November 2021, stem from a court ruling earlier that year that designated Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices as extremist organizations.

Navalny himself died in a remote Arctic prison in February. He was Russia's best-known opposition figure and Putin's fiercest critic. Navalny had been imprisoned since January 2021 and was serving a 19-year prison term on charges of extremism widely seen as politically motivated.

Opposition figures and Western leaders laid the blame on the Kremlin for his death — something officials in Moscow have vehemently rejected.

Kira Yarmysh, who had been Navalny's spokeswoman, described the extension of Chanysheva's sentence as as "horror." "They had imprisoned a brave, honest woman because she fought for Russia's future, and now they decided that they had given her too little time, that they should give her more'' time behind bars, Yarmysh said on X, formerly known as Twitter. They are ''simply monsters."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024