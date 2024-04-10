Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Supreme Court against Delhi HC ruling in money laundering case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has challenged a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from an alleged excise scam in the Supreme Court. His counsel filed a petition against the high court's decision. The Delhi High Court upheld his arrest due to his refusal to cooperate with the ED.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain told PTI that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court's order.
In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court had on Tuesday upheld his arrest in the money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with ''little option'' after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.
