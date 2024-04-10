Ukraine says it destroyed 14 of 17 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 14 of 17 drones launched by Russia, Ukraine Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Wednesday.

Air defence forces also destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles that Russia launched towards the Black Sea port of Odesa, Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)