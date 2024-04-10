Nearly 8,000 people evacuated from Russia's Orenburg region, TASS reports

The number of people evacuated due to flooding in Russia's Orenburg region has grown to 7,700, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday citing local government.

More than 300 homes were flooded in the Russian city of Orenburg after the Ural River rose half a metre beyond its bursting point, officials said on Wednesday, as melting snow from the Ural Mountains triggered the worst flooding in decades.

