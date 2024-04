HDFC Bank opens branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday inaugurated a branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti island.

The bank is the only private sector lender to have a presence in Lakshadweep, according to a statement.

The bank seeks to serve customers wherever they are and looks forward to serving the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Lakshadweep, the bank's retail branch banking group head S Sampathkumar said.

The branch was inaugurated by Captain Lovekesh Thakur, Commanding Officer, Indian Navy and K P Muthukoya, a well-known resident, in the presence of bank officials, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)