Delhi man held for extorting Rs 98,000 from senior citizen

A 20-year-old man was arrested from Nuh in Haryana for allegedly extorting Rs 98,000 from a senior citizen by threatening him with posting his pictures online that they took during an obscene video call, police said on Wednesday. ''Complainant, a senior citizen, reported that he received an obscene video call from an unknown number. Purportedly a girl, who took a screen-shot of the victim's face and later he received multiple phone calls from various numbers,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The accused, Sachin, claimed he was from the police department and asked the victim to pay the money. If not, they would leak his photos on social media, the DCP said. ''The victim transferred around Rs 98,000 into the bank account provided by Sachin and filed a sextortion complaint at the Shahdara cyber police station,'' DCP said.

''An investigation was taken up after registering an FIR and a team was formed. On April 6, a raid was conducted in Niwana village of Nuh district in Haryana and Sachin was apprehended,'' he said.

"We have recovered one mobile phone, and two sim cards from his possession'', he said. During interrogation, the police found that Sachin was also involved in many other cyber frauds, DCP said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added

