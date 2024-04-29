Swiatek storms into Madrid Open quarterfinals with dominant victory over Sorribes Tormo
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the Madrid Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo. Swiatek, who has yet to win the only major European clay tournament, won the last 12 games of the match. She will next face 11th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated Maria Sakkari. Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur also advanced with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Jelena Ostapenko.
Iga Swiatek remained on track for a first Madrid Open title with a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday.
The top-ranked Swiatek won the last 12 games of the match and dropped just five points in the second set, advancing to the quarterfinals in the only major European clay tournament the Pole has yet to win.
The 27th-ranked Sorribes Tormo was the last Spaniard still in the draw in Madrid.
Swiatek, who lost last year's Madrid final to Aryna Sabalenka, will next face 11th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4.
Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur also eased to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Jelena Ostapenko.
