Congress lost opportunity to make India a 'Samridh Bharat': PM Modi in Bihar's Gaya.
PTI | Gaya | Updated: 16-04-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 10:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress lost opportunity to make India a 'Samridh Bharat': PM Modi in Bihar's Gaya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra back in LA after India trip, posts about her favorite sound
"Ultimate goal to play for India": DC's Khaleel Ahmed following win over CSK
India gold prices soar to record high, dampening demand, dealers say
Day after attacking Congress, PM Modi targets DMK on Katchatheevu issue
Katchatheevu issue: Jaishankar says PMs of the day displayed indifference about the Indian territory, they simply did not care.