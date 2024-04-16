Two women beat 65-year-old mother-in-law to death in MP; three family members held

Two women allegedly beat their 65-year-old mother-in-law to death with the help of other family members in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Tuesday.

After a probe, the police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the incident that occurred last month, and a search has been launched for the others involved in the crime, an official said.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said Munni Devi (65) was allegedly beaten up by her daughters-in-law Savitri and Chanda, and her elder son Dharmendra with sticks and stones on March 7.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on March 9, he said.

Investigations revealed that five other family members had also helped the accused, the official said.

The police had initially registered a case of assault but added sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) to the case and arrested Savitri and two others, he said, adding that the other family members were absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)