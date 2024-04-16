Left Menu

US Treasury preparing new Iran sanctions after Israel attack, Axios reports

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:51 IST
Janet Yellen Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is preparing fresh sanctions on Iran in response to Iran's attack on Israel, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a copy of her remarks.

"Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions authority to continue disrupting the Iranian regime's malign and destabilizing activity," Yellen is prepared to say Tuesday, as per the Axios report. "The attack by Iran and its proxies underscores the importance of Treasury's work to use our economic tools to counter Iran's malign activity," she will further say, Axios reported.

Yellen said previously that Iran's actions threatened stability in the Middle East and could cause economic spillovers, adding that the U.S. would use sanctions and work with allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

