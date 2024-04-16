Left Menu

Delhi: Woman, distant relative killed by family over suspicion of affair

Delhi: Woman, distant relative killed by family over suspicion of affair

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 21:50 IST
Delhi: Woman, distant relative killed by family over suspicion of affair
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman and her distant relative were killed in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, allegedly by her father and brother who believed the duo were in a relationship, police said.

The accused killed Shaina (22) and her uncle Danish (35), both unmarried, by slitting their neck and themselves called the police to inform about the murder and surrender before them, they said.

Both the accused -- -- Mohammad Shahid (46) and his son Kudush (20) -- who are fruit sellers, were apprehended and further investigation is on, the police said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm in the Bhajanpura area here, they said.

Danish, who too worked as a fruit vendor, is the cousin of Shahid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

''Shaina, daughter of Shahid, was found with a deep incised wound on her neck. Her hands and feet were tied up with a dupatta and lungi,'' Tirkey said.

Sharing further details about the incident, the DCP said the police got a call at 4.40 pm on Tuesday, and the caller told that he killed his sister and uncle and wanted to surrender before the police.

''A team was immediately dispatched to the spot in Ram Gali, North Ghonda. The house was located on the second floor. The team apprehended both the accused from the spot and took custody of the dead bodies which were later sent for autopsy,'' Tirkey said. Further investigation revealed that Shahid and his son Kudush allegedly murdered Shaina and Danish because they believed they were in a relationship, he said.

''Throats of both deceased were slit with a large fruit cutting knife. The accused first killed Danish and then Shaina. After killing both of them, Kudush called the PCR, during which he admitted to have killed his sister and uncle,'' the DCP said.

''A murder case is being registered in the matter,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024