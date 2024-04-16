Delhi: Woman, distant relative killed by family over suspicion of affair

In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman and her distant relative were killed in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, allegedly by her father and brother who believed the duo were in a relationship, police said.

The accused killed Shaina (22) and her uncle Danish (35), both unmarried, by slitting their neck and themselves called the police to inform about the murder and surrender before them, they said.

Both the accused -- -- Mohammad Shahid (46) and his son Kudush (20) -- who are fruit sellers, were apprehended and further investigation is on, the police said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm in the Bhajanpura area here, they said.

Danish, who too worked as a fruit vendor, is the cousin of Shahid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

''Shaina, daughter of Shahid, was found with a deep incised wound on her neck. Her hands and feet were tied up with a dupatta and lungi,'' Tirkey said.

Sharing further details about the incident, the DCP said the police got a call at 4.40 pm on Tuesday, and the caller told that he killed his sister and uncle and wanted to surrender before the police.

''A team was immediately dispatched to the spot in Ram Gali, North Ghonda. The house was located on the second floor. The team apprehended both the accused from the spot and took custody of the dead bodies which were later sent for autopsy,'' Tirkey said. Further investigation revealed that Shahid and his son Kudush allegedly murdered Shaina and Danish because they believed they were in a relationship, he said.

''Throats of both deceased were slit with a large fruit cutting knife. The accused first killed Danish and then Shaina. After killing both of them, Kudush called the PCR, during which he admitted to have killed his sister and uncle,'' the DCP said.

''A murder case is being registered in the matter,'' he added.

