Ukraine says it destroys 15 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 15 out of 16 Russia-launched attack drones, Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday.

The air force said in its statement on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched two short-range Iskander ballistic missiles targeting Ukraine, but provided no further information on what happened to the missiles.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)