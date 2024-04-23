Left Menu

Ukraine April grain exports might be at 6-7 mln T despite Russian strikes on ports, source says

Ukraine grain exports might total 6-7 mln metric tons in April despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Black Sea, industry source told Reuters.

Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Ukrainian seaports, damaging grain storage facilities in the Port Pivdennyi in Odesa region last week.

Local media reported one of the strikes may have damaged railway tracks to the port of Chornomorsk cargo terminals in the region.

