Russia to intensify strikes on Western weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

Russia will intensify strikes on Ukrainian storage bases that house Western-supplied weapons, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday. In remarks to defence officials, Shoigu also said Russia had "dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons" and its forces had gained the initiative along the 1,000 km (600-mile) battle front. U.S. officials say the aid will also include ammunition supplies and interceptors for air defence systems.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 16:11 IST
Russia will intensify strikes on Ukrainian storage bases that house Western-supplied weapons, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

In remarks to defence officials, Shoigu also said Russia had "dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons" and its forces had gained the initiative along the 1,000 km (600-mile) battle front. He referenced the fact that Washington is poised to supply Ukraine with a new military aid package worth nearly $61 billion following a vote by the House of Representatives on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Kyiv will soon receive more long-range ATACMS missile systems as part of the package. U.S. officials say the aid will also include ammunition supplies and interceptors for air defence systems. "In proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, we will continue to improve the composition and structure of the Armed Forces and increase the production of the most popular weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said.

"We will increase the intensity of attacks on logistics centers and storage bases for Western weapons."

