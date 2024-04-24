Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Kejriwal Time to Respond to Summonses Evasion Case

Delhi court grants Kejriwal time to respond to ED's replies in excise policy case. Kejriwal challenged summons for evading ED's summonses. Court adjourns hearing to May 14 as Kejriwal's lawyers need instructions from him, currently in ED custody. Kejriwal arrested by ED on March 21 and is in judicial custody. ED filed complaints for evading summonses in the case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file response to the replies filed by the ED on his two petitions seeking revision against an order on allegedly evading the agency's summonses in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal had approached the special court against an order passed by a magisterial court summoning him on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly evading the agency's summonses in the case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal on Wednesday granted two weeks to Kejriwal to file rejoinder on the ED's reply on the AAP convener's appeals.

The court's directions came after Kejriwal's lawyers sought time, saying they could not get instructions from him as he has been arrested by the ED in the case.

The court will now hear the plea on May 14.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi chief minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED for evading summonses issued to him.

The ED filed a complaint before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

