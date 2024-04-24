Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Two Children Perish in Pond Incident in Kaushambi, UP

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Aryan 8 was playing with his cousin Shivani 6 around a pond near their home in Rahimpur Maulani village in the Karari police station area. In an attempt to save her, Aryan jumped into the pond and drowned, the SP said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:39 IST
Two children drowned while playing near a pond here, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Aryan (8) was playing with his cousin Shivani (6) around a pond near their home in Rahimpur Maulani village in the Karari police station area. While playing, Shivani slipped and drowned in the pond. In an attempt to save her, Aryan jumped into the pond and drowned, the SP said. The family, with the help of the locals, fished out the bodies and rushed them to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

