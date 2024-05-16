Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack at a military base west of Israel's Tiberias on Wednesday, in response to "assassinations" carried out by Israel.

The attack came a day after a Hezbollah commander was killed in southern Lebanon.

It is the deepest attack into Israeli territory since Hezbollah began exchanging fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)