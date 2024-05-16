Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
16-05-2024
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack at a military base west of Israel's Tiberias on Wednesday, in response to "assassinations" carried out by Israel.
The attack came a day after a Hezbollah commander was killed in southern Lebanon.
It is the deepest attack into Israeli territory since Hezbollah began exchanging fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.
