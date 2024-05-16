Left Menu

Hezbollah says it launched drones at military base west of Israel's Tiberias

More than 260 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon over the last seven months. In April, Hezbollah said it had struck Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre with drones, which was at the time the deepest its attacks had reached.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 01:47 IST
Hezbollah says it launched drones at military base west of Israel's Tiberias

Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack at a military base west of Israel's Tiberias on Wednesday, in the deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Lebanese armed group began exchanging fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.

Hezbollah said it was targeting part of a surveillance system used by the Israeli air force, and that the swarm of attack drones "hit its limited targets accurately and accomplished what it wanted in this limited operation." The Israeli military had no immediate comment, though it did sound air-raid sirens in a village west of Tiberias earlier on Wednesday.

Israeli media said a drone exploded near a major nearby traffic junction, causing damage but no casualties. According to Israel's public broadcaster Kan, authorities warned locals that another drone could be circling overheard, ahead of impact. The attack came a day after an Israeli strike killed a Hezbollah field commander, Hussein Mekki, in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said Mekki was responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians and territory since the start of the Gaza war in October.

Hezbollah said on Wednesday that its drone attack was in response to "assassinations" carried out by Israel, but did not specify that it was in retaliation for Mekki's killing. More than 260 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon over the last seven months.

In April, Hezbollah said it had struck Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre with drones, which was at the time the deepest its attacks had reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024