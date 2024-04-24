Left Menu

NIA Probes Ciombatore Car Blast; Farmer Questioned

NIA questioned a farmer in Erode, connected to the Coimbatore car explosion in 2022. The farmer, Kuppusamy, is believed to have ties with the suspects. NIA officials searched his house and interrogated him for eight hours, with the inquiry continuing on Thursday.

24-04-2024
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted an enquiry with a farmer in connection with the Coimbatore car bomb explosion, police said.

According to police, the NIA officials have arrested 15 persons and enquired them in connection with the blast that took place in front of a temple -- Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil -- on Eswaran Kovil Street in Coimbatore's Ukkadam on 23 October 2022.

Based on their information, the officials visited Chinnasalatti village in Kadambur forest area in Erode district, and conducted an enquiry with Kuppusamy (65), a farmer, who is said to be very close to the suspected criminals, they said.

The officials searched the house of Kuppusamy and enquired him for more than eight hours, police said and added that the interrogation would continue on Thursday also.

