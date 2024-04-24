Left Menu

BJP's 'Charge Sheet' Accuses Odisha's BJD Government of Rampant Corruption

Ahead of elections to the Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha, the BJP on Wednesday unveiled a charge sheet against the nearly 25-year-old BJD government in the state, accusing it of being involved in corruption and irregularities.Senior BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav released the 50-page charge sheet and alleged that the BJD could not provide drinking water supply, set up more cold storages and increase farmers income despite ruling the state for over two decades.The ruling party has failed miserably in making the state safe for women.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:17 IST
BJP's 'Charge Sheet' Accuses Odisha's BJD Government of Rampant Corruption
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of elections to the Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha, the BJP on Wednesday unveiled a 'charge sheet' against the nearly 25-year-old BJD government in the state, accusing it of being involved in corruption and irregularities.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav released the 50-page ‘charge sheet’ and alleged that the BJD could not provide drinking water supply, set up more cold storages and increase farmers’ income despite ruling the state for over two decades.

“The ruling party has failed miserably in making the state safe for women. The rise in the number of missing children is another area of concern,” the union minister said.

The Naveen Patnaik government has also failed to achieve its promised target of providing irrigation facilities to 35 per cent of land in every block of the state, Yadav claimed. He also alleged that it could not set up cold storages in all 314 blocks of Odisha.

The higher education system in the state is in a deplorable state as more than 4300 posts of lecturers are lying vacant, he said.

Similarly, he claimed, more than 6400 villages, most of which are in tribal areas, are yet to get road connectivity.

The BJP leader further said that the BJD government has failed to provide employment to the youths and because of that, people migrated to Mumbai, Gujarat and Chennai in search of livelihood.

Over 40,000 labourers have moved out of Odisha in the past year, he claimed.

The BJP leader said the authorities are selling power produced in Odisha to Tamil Nadu at Rs 2.53 per unit whereas the people of Odisha are paying Rs 2.83 per unit. Reacting to the charge sheet of the BJP, senior BJD leader Swarup Das said the state government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, farmers and youths. The government has provided assistance to ration card holders, interest-free loans to women SHGs, scholarships to college students and subsidies to farmers. Through these initiatives, the income of people has been increased, he claimed. The BJD leader said the people of Odisha will reject the charge sheet and give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024