Three Women Severely Injured in Premeditated Acid Attack While Sleeping

Four members of a family, including three women, were critically injured in an acid attack on them in their sleep in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district early on Wednesday, an official said.

Three accused have been arrested, while the injured, aged between 15 and 60 years, were admitted to a hospital, he said.

The incident took place on a terrace of an under-construction market complex, in Rajmahal police station area, where the four members of the family were sleeping on Tuesday night.

''Three accused were arrested on Wednesday morning. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of family dispute over land,'' Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemant Sati told reporters.

He said all the injured persons were admitted to Rajmahal Sub-divisional Hospital, from where they were shifted to Dhanbad for better treatment.

A Rajmahal police official said an investigation is underway and CCTV footages were being scrutinised.

