Left Menu

Three Women Severely Injured in Premeditated Acid Attack While Sleeping

Four family members severely injured in acid attack while sleeping in Jharkhand; three accused arrested. Motive appears to be family dispute over land; investigation ongoing, CCTV footage being reviewed.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:41 IST
Three Women Severely Injured in Premeditated Acid Attack While Sleeping
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including three women, were critically injured in an acid attack on them in their sleep in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district early on Wednesday, an official said.

Three accused have been arrested, while the injured, aged between 15 and 60 years, were admitted to a hospital, he said.

The incident took place on a terrace of an under-construction market complex, in Rajmahal police station area, where the four members of the family were sleeping on Tuesday night.

''Three accused were arrested on Wednesday morning. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of family dispute over land,'' Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemant Sati told reporters.

He said all the injured persons were admitted to Rajmahal Sub-divisional Hospital, from where they were shifted to Dhanbad for better treatment.

A Rajmahal police official said an investigation is underway and CCTV footages were being scrutinised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024