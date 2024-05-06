Left Menu

"JMM, Congress and RJD converting Jharkhand into Lootkhand": BJP MP on ED raids in Ranchi

Former Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash commented on raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate's at multiple locations in Ranchi on Monday, accusing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD of converting 'Jharkhand into Lootkhand'.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:15 IST
"JMM, Congress and RJD converting Jharkhand into Lootkhand": BJP MP on ED raids in Ranchi
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash commented on raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate's at multiple locations in Ranchi on Monday, accusing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD of converting 'Jharkhand into Lootkhand'. "Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD are doing the work of converting Jharkhand into 'Lootkhand'. The money recovered in the ED raids is related to the black money looted by the Jharkhand government.This is a big concern...," Deepak Prakash told ANI.

"The people of Jharkhand are feeling insulted today because the government looted people with both hands instead of serving them. The money that should be used for the welfare of the poor, tribals, and Dalit backward people of Jharkhand is unfortunately looted by ruling parties," the former Jharkhand BJP president further said. Earlier today, the ED conducted raids across multiple locations in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, leading to the discovery of Rs 20 crore cash from the residence of a household help employed by Sanjiv Lal, the Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam.

This recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED arrested Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes. He was nabbed by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Congress leader Alamgir Alam is Jharkhand's Rural Development Minister and represents the Pakur seat in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024