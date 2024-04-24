CPI(M) Leader Yechury Anticipates Supreme Court Order for SIT Investigation into Electoral Bonds Scheme

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will order a SIT probe into alleged political corruption in the electoral bonds scheme. In a post on X, the CPI(M) leader alleged that the ruling party indulged in ''mafia style extortions'' through the scheme and called for the culprits to be punished. ''Looking forward to, in the country's interest, the SC (Supreme Court) ordering a SIT probe under its supervision. This must examine the multifarious ways of political corruption indulged in by the ruling party, including mafia style extortions, quid pro quo sweetheart deals and mega money laundering,'' Yechury said.

''The culprits merit exemplary punishment,'' he added.

NGOs Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation have filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into alleged instances of ''apparent quid pro quo'' involving political parties, corporate entities and investigating agency officials.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on February 15 scrapped the electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding introduced by the Centre.

Following the top court's directive, the State Bank of India -- the authorised financial institution under the scheme -- shared the data with the Election Commission, which later made it public.

Terming it a ''scam'', the plea sought a direction to the authorities to investigate the source of funding of ''shell companies and loss-making companies'' that made donations to various political parties, as has been disclosed by the data released by the Election Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)