Russian-installed official says two dead in Ukraine drone attack in Zaporizhzhia region

A Russia-installed official in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region said on Thursday that two people had been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the top Moscow-installed official in the region, said on the Telegram messaging app that drones hit a civilian vehicle and a man and a woman were killed, leaving four children orphaned.

