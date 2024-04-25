Russian-installed official says two dead in Ukraine drone attack in Zaporizhzhia region
A Russia-installed official in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region said on Thursday that two people had been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the top Moscow-installed official in the region, said on the Telegram messaging app that drones hit a civilian vehicle and a man and a woman were killed, leaving four children orphaned.
