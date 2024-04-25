Left Menu

Anti-Aircraft Ammunition Cache Intercepted in Meghalaya Operation

Police in Meghalaya seized a large cache of anti-aircraft ammunition from a forest. The ammunition was discovered in four boxes near Chibogre village. It is suspected that the ammunition belonged to a militant group, possibly the disbanded Garo National Liberation Army.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:02 IST
  • India

A huge cache of ammunition used in anti-aircraft guns was seized from a forest in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, four boxes containing 340 ammunitions of such guns were seized from the forest near Chibogre village in Chokpot police station area around 3.30 am, they said.

It is suspected that the ammunition was kept hidden by some militant group, they added.

Ammunition of similar calibre was found a few years ago from the hideouts of the Garo National Liberation Army, which has been disbanded, in the East Garo Hills district.

