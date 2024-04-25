Left Menu

Brother, Nephew of Uttarakhand MLA Ranikhet Accused in Assault Case

Uttarakhand: Case registered against Ranikhet MLA Nainwal's brother, nephew

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:28 IST
An FIR has been registered against the brother and nephew of Uttarakhand's Ranikhet MLA Pramod Nainwal on charges of abusing and threatening to kill.

Police said on Thursday that the complaint was filed against BJP MLA Nainwal's brother Satish Nainwal and nephew Sandeep Badhana by pradhan (village head) Sandeep Khulbe of the Seen village in the Bhatraunjkhan area.

In his complaint, Khulbe said that on Tuesday, Nainwal and Badhana abused him and threatened to kill him during a dispute between two groups.

