Brother, Nephew of Uttarakhand MLA Ranikhet Accused in Assault Case
Uttarakhand: Case registered against Ranikhet MLA Nainwal's brother, nephew
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been registered against the brother and nephew of Uttarakhand's Ranikhet MLA Pramod Nainwal on charges of abusing and threatening to kill.
Police said on Thursday that the complaint was filed against BJP MLA Nainwal's brother Satish Nainwal and nephew Sandeep Badhana by pradhan (village head) Sandeep Khulbe of the Seen village in the Bhatraunjkhan area.
In his complaint, Khulbe said that on Tuesday, Nainwal and Badhana abused him and threatened to kill him during a dispute between two groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara," says PM Modi in Uttarakhand
Echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' being heard across country as people have seen what stable govt can do: PM at rally in Uttarakhand.
As we stopped corrupt from looting, their anger against Modi is at its height: PM at Uttarakhand rally.
Enemies took advantage, terrorism spread whenever there were weak, unstable governments in country: PM Modi in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
Under strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf: PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally