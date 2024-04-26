US to announce $6 bln in weapons purchases for Ukraine, US official says
The United States could announce as soon as Friday new weapons purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
The weapons could include counter-artillery radar, tactical vehicles, Patriot interceptors, drones, artillery, precision munitions and counter-drone systems, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The weapons package was first reported by Politico.
