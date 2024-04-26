Left Menu

US to announce $6 bln in weapons purchases for Ukraine, US official says

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 03:17 IST
The United States could announce as soon as Friday new weapons purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The weapons could include counter-artillery radar, tactical vehicles, Patriot interceptors, drones, artillery, precision munitions and counter-drone systems, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The weapons package was first reported by Politico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

