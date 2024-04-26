Missiles sighted 15 nautical miles SW of Yemen's Mokha - security firm Ambrey

British security firm Ambrey said on Friday that three missiles had been sighted approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Mokha.

"A Panama-flagged tanker, formerly UK-owned before its ownership changed in November 2023, was the closest vessel to the sighting," Ambrey's advisory note said. "At the time of writing, the vessel's owner was Seychelles-registered and was engaged in Russia-linked trade. The tanker was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India."

The note said the vessel was transmitting an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)