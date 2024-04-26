Punjab Police Busts Organized Crime Ring, Arrests 11 Members: DGP

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force has in a joint operation with the central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang.

''In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with Central agencies & J&K Police, has arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang operated by Charanjit Singh @ Raju Shooter,'' Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Friday.

Raju Shooter is also among those arrested.

Yadav said that the gang was involved in September 2023 in a failed attempt to loot a bank in Dhotian village in Tarn Taran during which a police officer was critically wounded in firing by the accused.

''On April 16, 2024 associates of Raju shooter had orchestrated his escape from Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran where he was admitted for treatment,'' the DGP said in his post.

He said that the arrested accused were involved in organised criminal activities such as attempt to murder, robbery and drug smuggling.

The DGP later in a statement said that the arrests were made during a 48-hour-long operation carried out in different parts of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The police teams have also recovered four weapons, including one double barrel rifle, which got stolen from Tarn Taran-based gun house on February 28, and three pistols along with 26 live cartridges from their possession, he said.

Raju Shooter is the kingpin of an organised criminal gang active in the Majha region mainly in districts, including Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Amritsar Rural, he said.

Yadav said that following reliable inputs, AGTF Punjab headed by Additional DGP Promod Ban mobilised 12 police teams under the supervision of Additional IG Sandeep Goel to track gangster Raju Shooter and his gang members.

''Over 48 hours long operation, which involved meticulous intelligence gathering, technical analysis and swift action led to the apprehension of Raju Shooter and his 10 aides from different parts of Punjab and J&K,'' said the DGP expressing gratitude to the J&K Police and the central agencies for their enormous support to accomplish this operation.

Meanwhile, Goel said a preliminary investigation has revealed that six associates of Raju Shooter had facilitated his escape from the hospital earlier.

Out of six, the police have arrested three facilitators, including Gulab Singh, Husanpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh alias Chidhi, he said, adding that a manhunt is on to arrest another three facilitators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)