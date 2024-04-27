Left Menu

Lawyers for Russia's deputy defence minister appeal his pre-trial detention, TASS reports

Lawyers for Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov have filed an appeal against a court decision to remand him in pre-trial detention, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on Friday.

A Russian court on Wednesday remanded Ivanov in custody for two months on suspicion of taking bribes. RIA news agency, quoting court documents, later reported that Sergei Borodin, an associate of Ivanov and also in custody, was also appealing the orders maintaining him in detention.

Court documents say Alexander Fomin, the co-founder of a construction company called Olimpsitistroy, was suspected of paying bribes to Ivanov and Borodin.

