Left Menu

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov detained for allegedly taking bribe

Timur Ivanov is suspected of accepting a bribe of 1 million rubbles and faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:45 IST
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov detained for allegedly taking bribe
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov (File Image) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, who was detained for allegedly taking a bribe, appeared in Moscow court on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing Russia's Investigative Committee. Timur Ivanov is suspected of accepting a bribe of 1 million Rubles and faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted, CNN reported, citing TASS. A video released by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti showed him standing in a glass box in the courtroom in Moscow.

The US and European Union had imposed sanctions against Ivanov as he has been viewed as a senior architect of Russia's military action in Ukraine. The allegations make this a high-profile corruption case in Russia since the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in February 2022. Ivanov's responsibilities include reconstructing Russian-occupied Mariupol in Ukraine. He has been spotted inaugurating various construction projects in Mariupol, the report said.

In April 2023, late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation's (ACF) chairperson Maria Pevchikh mentioned Timur Ivanov had "one of the most lucrative jobs that one can have in the Ministry of Defence." Previously, the ACF alleged that Ivanov had earned a sizeable pay for leading construction for the Russian army. In 2023, Maria Pevchikh told CNN that Ivanov's wealth with assets including a historical house in one of Moscow's most expensive districts has been made by "corruption." According to ACF, Ivanov, already a wealthy man, hugely benefited from the war between Russia and Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024