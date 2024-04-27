Left Menu

2 CRPF Personnel Die in Ambush by Militants in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-04-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 09:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

''The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion,'' a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

''The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger,'' the officer said.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

