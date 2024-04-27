34,388 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7, Gaza health ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- West Bank and Gaza
At least 34,388 Palestinians have been killed and 77,437 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Some 32 have been killed and 69 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU sanctions Hamas wings over sexual violence on Oct. 7
33,686 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
33,729 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
U.N. commission accuses Israel of obstructing Oct. 7 probe
33,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says