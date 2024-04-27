Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:40 IST
34,388 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7, Gaza health ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 34,388 Palestinians have been killed and 77,437 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Some 32 have been killed and 69 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

